Open Menu

Speakers Underscore Importance Of Clear Vision, Consistent Policy Amid Long-term Strategy For Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term strategy for Africa

The speakers at an event held in connection with 'Africa Day 2024' on Friday underscored the importance of a clear vision, consistent policy and long-term strategy for Pakistan to engage with Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The speakers at an event held in connection with 'Africa Day 2024' on Friday underscored the importance of a clear vision, consistent policy and long-term strategy for Pakistan to engage with Africa.

The event with the theme of “Pakistan’s Contribution to Peace, Security, and Prosperity in Africa" was organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI), a news release said.

The heads of African missions in Pakistan and heads of Pakistan missions in Africa also spoke on the occasion. Academics and members of the business community and students participated in the celebratory event.

Stalls exhibiting African products and art work depicting African culture were also set up by the African missions in Islamabad.

ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, acknowledged contributions from partners including the Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MO Directorate at GHQ, RCCI, African missions in Islamabad, African students, and Pakistan’s envoys in Africa.

He highlighted Africa's progress and the AfCFTA’s impact, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Africa's development, and emphasized the role of Pakistani peacekeeping.

Ambassador Mahmood detailed Pakistan’s 'Engage Africa' policy, which helps strengthen and expand diplomatic and economic ties through new missions and joint initiatives.

He stressed the strategic imperative of deepening Pakistan’s partnership with Africa and underscored the importance of a clear vision, consistent policy, and long-term strategy in this regard.

CAMEA Director Amina Khan highlighted the opening of new diplomatic missions in Rwanda, Djibouti, Ghana, Uganda, and Ivory Coast, and Ethiopia's mission in Islamabad, signifying strengthened bilateral relations.

She also commended Pakistan's UN peacekeeping efforts and stressed the importance of cultural and educational exchanges for lasting partnerships and shared prosperity.

Dean of African Corps/Ambassador of Morocco Mohammad Karmoune discussed Morocco's significant role in African peace and development, highlighting its contribution of personnel to the UN peacekeeping and involvement in stabilizing regions like Somalia and the DRC.

He also emphasized Morocco’s major investments in African infrastructure, banking, and telecommunications, including the Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline, enhancing integration across 30 countries.

Additional Secretary (Africa) Shehryar Akbar Khan commended Africa's advancements and Pakistan's support, noting over 230,000 personnel deployed in UN peacekeeping over six decades, with 4,300 currently active. He highlighted the "Engage Africa" policy that fosters ties through training programs, reaffirming Pakistan's dedication to Africa's peace and development.

Brigadier Fahad Ayub and Dr. Tughral Yamin praised the dedication and significant role of Pakistani peacekeepers in Africa.

Brig Ayub noted the deployment of 4,000 troops, efforts to increase female participation, and initiatives like agricultural support, highlighting their impartiality and trust earned.

Dr Yamin emphasized the peacekeepers' professionalism and the challenging conditions they face, underlining the importance of continued support and recognition for their efforts.

Saqib Rafiq and Hamza Sarosh emphasized the RCCI's commitment to boosting Pakistan-Africa trade. Rafiq highlighted successful initiatives like the Pak-Africa Forum and a Cairo business event that led to several MoUs, ongoing capacity-building efforts, and proposed a Trade Help Desk.

Sarosh noted the nearly $4 billion in trade, potential for growth through the AfCFTA, and underscored Pakistan's strengths in textiles and agriculture as crucial for entering African markets.

An interactive discussion followed, where representatives from the African missions based in Pakistan shared their views.

Representatives from the Pakistani missions based in Africa also joined virtually and reiterated the importance of closer ties with Africa and offered their suggestions. At the end, the guests visited all the stalls established by the African missions in Islamabad, displaying African food and other products, which were introduced by the heads of missions concerned.

The event was attended by diplomats, practitioners, academics, students, and members of the business community, civil society, and the media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations Business Civil Society Agriculture Djibouti Cairo Progress Ivory Coast Ethiopia Rwanda Ghana Morocco Uganda Middle East Gas Market Textile Media Event All From Billion

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt approves law to control underground wat ..

Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan- ..

Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship

3 minutes ago
 Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

12 minutes ago
 NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling cont ..

NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest

12 minutes ago
 PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine ..

PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state

12 minutes ago
 IHC summons Margallah police with case record agai ..

IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer

28 minutes ago
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pa ..

Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle mark ..

Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market

29 minutes ago
 DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves

36 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by noma ..

Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads

36 minutes ago
 District Council Attock denies allegations of fund ..

District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation

36 minutes ago
 PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promo ..

PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan