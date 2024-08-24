Open Menu

Speakers Underscore Importance Of Girls Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Eminent Sindhi author and former Chairperson of Sindhi Language Authority Dr Fahmida Hussain has stressed on the importance of educating children in their mother tongue before introducing them to other languages.

She was speaking at an event at Government Girls Degree College in Tando Jam here on Saturday.

She believed that learning Sindhi language would help the new generation to connect with their roots.

She recalled that the first school in Tando Jam was established in 1920 and her father was one of the first teachers.

She expressed her deep connection with the Urdu-speaking community residing in that area.

Hussain said in the prevailing economic climate the significance of women's education and employment had become indispensable.

Chairman of Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Detho encouraged female students to become a part of the youth networks in order to become future leaders like Dr Fahmida Hussain.

Aneesa Memon, a former Sindhi newscaster, related that her father Muhammad Yaqoob Memon had established a high school in Tando Jam.

She announced plans to organize a women's conference and to establish a vocational Center at the Siraj Memon Institute.

The College's Principal Alia Anwar Memon, Member Sindhis Association of North America (SANA) Aftab Memon, Professor Pyar Ali Shar, writer Naseer Mirza and Muhammad Hassan Aqlani also expressed their views.

