Speakers underscore need of promoting regional connectivity for economic growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Speaker at a conference on Wednesday underscored need of promoting regional connectivity and said that exploring areas of mutual interest could act as building blocks for wider economic and political cooperation in the region.

The National Conference titled “ Future prospects of Regional Connectivity through dialogue in South Asia: Global and Strategic Perspectives” was jointly organized by Rabita Forum International and Area Study Center for Europe, University of Karachi at National Institute of Management Karachi.

Former Foreign Secretary Najam ud din Shaikh, speaking at the conference, said that economic stability was among the core objectives of Pakistan like any other country and regional connectivity could play pivotal role in the regard.

Economic development and stability of Pakistan was in the greatest interest of not only of the country itself but also the entire region, he said adding that Pakistan had a central role in establishment of SAARC and ECO to promote regional connectivity.

Shaikh stated that positive progress was expected from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ongoing visit to China. He added that railways was considered the cheapest mean of transport and ML-1 project will prove a significant leap forward in lieu of regional connectivity as it would connect different countries of the region and support economic growth.

Pakistan has always demonstrated positive approach towards maintaining good working relationship with other countries of the region but our eastern neighbor acted differently, he observed and said that attitude of Modi regime towards Muslim population in India was a major concern for Pakistan.

Afghanistan has vast deposits of precious minerals and potential in mining sector but they needed Pakistan's assistance for exploiting those natural resources, he opined and suggested that Pakistan should maintain its relations with Afghanistan as a neighboring country while ensuring integrity of its geographical boundaries and compliance of relevant laws and regulations.

“We should work to determine the terms on which we can promote regional connectivity,” he added.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof Dr Khalid M Iraqi underscored the necessity of economic and commercial connectivity to provide prosperity and economic security to the masses and said that regional connectivity has a significant role in economic growth, prosperity and development and welfare of common man.

Despite of arrangements like SAARC and SAFTA, intra-region trade in South Asia was mere 1% of the GDP of the region, he pointed out and stated that mutual trust was fundamental for developing collaboration in the region.

Terming European Union and Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as two successful examples of regional connectivity he also stressed on long term continuity and consistency in national policies for promotion of regional connectivity.

Ambassador (R) Qazi M Khalilullah said that following the post cold war era and uni-polar world we have witnessed emergence of multi-polar world in which China surfaced as an economic power.

He said that for the development and prosperity of the region Pakistan has prioritized regional connectivity since 1960s

and ECO and SAARC were manifestation of the commitment while CPEC was an other example of Pakistan's continued quest for regional cooperation.

He was of the opinion that re-emergence of Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021 brought new opportunities of furthering objectives of promoting trade relations with Central Asian States.

Completion of CASA 1000, an important project of energy transmission from Central Asia to South Asia, was expected in the current year which will bolster regional cooperation in energy sector, he said adding that trade with CAS and Russia has already been started and trucks of NLC had reached Dushanbe Tajikistan while Uzbekistan shown interest in establishing railway link with Pakistan.

He asserted that land route connectivity with Central Asia, accessing Europe through Iran and Turkiye and regional connectivity with South Asian countries could make Pakistan a regional hub of trade and business activities and it would usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

Acting Director, KU Area Study Center for Europe, Dr Uzma Shujaat emphasized the need to think out of the box as political animosities had left the South Asia the least integrated region in the world in an era of massive geopolitical shifts around us.

The Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences KU Professor Dr Shaista Tabbasum lamented the dysfunctional nature of SAARC and said that contemporary crises like climatic catastrophes and energy deficits could have been overcome through greater intra-regional collaboration.

The unilateral alteration of the status of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating article 35-A and 370 of Indian constitution had only contributed in the already deteriorating diplomatic environment, she pointed out.

Chairman Rabita Forum International Nusrat Mirza said that diplomacy could play a vital role in ensuring peace and

harmony in the region.

The Assistant Professor at Habib University Dr Asad-ur-Rehman read a paper on the challenges in the way of South Asian economic integration. The Head of Research Department at the Rabita International Forum Syed Samiullah opined that nuclear energy could also be an agent of regional economic cooperation.

The final session was chaired by the former KU Chairperson Department of Political Science Dr Tanveer Khalid. Associate Professor of Bahria University Amir Sultan attempted to apply the model of European integration on south Asia.

The Assistant Professor at FUUAST Dr Faisal Javed examined Russia’s strategic aspirations and engagements in South Asia and its implications for the prospects of regional connectivity.

Assistant Professor of SZABIST Dr Syeda Fizza Batool argued that Pakistan should seek supra-regional and sub-regional integration. The country could act as a bridge connecting South Asia with Europe through the middle East and Central Asia.

An accomplished documentary filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal aired one of her short documentary films (Beltoon: The Story of a Separation) in the conference.