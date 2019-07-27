UrduPoint.com
Speakers Underscore To Meet Needs Of Special Persons

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Speakers underscore to meet needs of special persons

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Ministry for Human Rights and Handicap International organized a Training Workshop with the theme "Moving from Charity to Rights based Model" and "Empowering Women with disabilities" held at Muzaffarabad on Saturday.

The workshop was arranged with the support of UN Women Rights Organization. The overall objective of the workshop was the sensitization of Government and the officials regarding the rights of the persons with disabilities under national and international commitments including Un-Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities (CRPD).

The experts including Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Abdul Wahid, Zulfiqar Ali, Zahoor Khattak, Mukhtar Awan and Superintendent of Police Salim Durani highlighted various aspects and needs of the special persons and responsibilities of Government and the society.

The participants appreciated the organizers of the workshop and efforts of Ministry of Human Rights, Handicap International and UN Women rights organization.

The participants were of the view that such workshops to highlight the issues of the special persons are need of the hour to facilitate and empower them and stressed to be continued efforts in this connection. Later the Certificates were distributed by Secretary Social Welfare AJK Khawaja Muhammad Ahsan.

