Speakers urge for concerted efforts to fight against AIDS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Speakers have called upon authorities concerned to play their role in fighting effectively against AIDS and hepatitis in drug addicts and their proper treatment in this regard.

While addressing a Consultative Seminar on the prevention of HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis in drug addicts and their treatment at a local hotel here on Saturday, they said that the use of drugs was becoming common in our society.

They urged the parents, teachers and authorities concerned to keep a check on their children and the people living around them to save them from the menace of drugs.

They said that the drugs not only deteriorated the health of a person but also become cause of different diseases.

Besides others, the seminar was attended by the government officials, doctors, religious personalities, and stakeholders.