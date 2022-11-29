Speakers urge for fisheries data collection through digital tools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Data collection through modern digital technology is key to managing and conserving fisheries resources in Pakistan. Standard data about fish stocks, their abundance, and diversity would help in informed decision-making and implementation of the fisheries policies in the Arabian sea.

This was stated by the speakers during a training workshop titled 'Using Fisheries Data Collection mobile Application' at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The speakers stressed the need for the collection of fisheries data using the latest digital tools to develop evidence-based fisheries policies, plans, and strategies. The workshop was attended by 25 government officials from the Sindh Marine and Coastal Fisheries Development Department and Marine Fisheries Department (MFD).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ali Muhammad Mastoi, Director General Sindh Marine and Coastal Fisheries Development Department, said that Pakistan is endowed with rich marine biodiversity. The data about fisheries resources is essential for the formulation of plans and strategies for the conservation and management of the fisheries.

He said involving fisheries staff and fisher communities in the data collection would contribute towards bridging the knowledge gaps and help improve our understanding of fisheries abundance in Pakistani waters. He lauded the efforts to integrate digital tools in data collection, emphasizing that this initiative's replication in the coastal areas of Pakistan, particularly Karachi, Thatta and Badin districts, would render better results.