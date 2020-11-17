Speakers urge for multi-stakeholder partnerships to achieve SDGs

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets in Pakistan can only be achieved through strong multi-stakeholder partnerships with a clear vision, common agenda and strong commitments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets in Pakistan can only be achieved through strong multi-stakeholder partnerships with a clear vision, common agenda and strong commitments.

It is essential to build institutional capacity, share responsibilities, manage resources in an integrated manner and develop effective strategies to integrate environment into development initiatives.' According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this was stated by speakers during a workshop titled 'Synergizing Partnerships for Environmental Sustainability' organized under WWF-Pakistan's International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) Application in Pakistan's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) project.

They suggested that partnerships were the key to achieving sustainability as efforts in silos could not accrue long term benefits for sustainable development.

The speakers also said that these partnerships would help bring together diverse resources on a common platform maximizing impacts and ensuring greater sustainability in the long run.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan said that it was high time to explore linkages and develop and maintain social partnerships.

He shared that with the onset of COVID-19, our broken relationship with nature had been exposed.

This has not only impacted the health of people but also severely affected the social structure and the economy of the country as well.

He emphasized the need for scientific data, a solution-oriented approach and strong partnerships with communities and other social entities, which have never been streamlined.

Sohail Ali Naqvi, Manager ILES project, WWF-Pakistan gave an overview of the ILES project and shared that the leather and textile sectors were very resource intensive, and generate a significant amount of wastewater and solid waste pollution in the environment.

He shared that to improve management of freshwater, 23 leather and textile enterprises had implemented smart environmental management practices in Pakistan. He was of the view that to further the work of WWF-Pakistan and improve success in achieving SDGs in the country, partnerships were significant and social partners could play an indispensable role in that regard.

The United Nations SDG 17 focuses on fostering partnerships between governments, the private sector and civil society. It is a vision for coordinated efforts towards sustainable development. It focuses on partnerships within countries and among countries. All SDG targets are cross-cutting in nature and promote a holistic approach towards sustainability.

International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) application in Pakistan's Small & Medium Enterprises, is a European Union (EU) funded project and is implemented through the International Labour Organization (ILO) and WWF-Pakistan. It is a six-year project (January 2017 � December 2021), with an overall objective to support the economic integration of Pakistan into the regional and global economy by increasing exports and competitiveness through improved compliance with labour and environmental standards. The project has been implemented in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

Arjmand Qayyum, Coordinator Freshwater, WWF-Pakistan; Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programs, WWF-Pakistan; Dr Anis ur Rehman, Director, Himalayan Wildlife Foundation; Clara Pavon, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) Pakistan and Tahir Parvez Dar, Techno Green Association also presented at the event.