Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global climate regulations

A panel discussion on Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 titled "Charting the Path Forward for Pakistan's Climate Action” through a collaborative effort of Beyond Carbon Pvt. Ltd, a trailblazing environmental solutions startup and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) held at RCCI on Thursday in connection with Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A panel discussion on Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 titled "Charting the Path Forward for Pakistan's Climate Action” through a collaborative effort of Beyond Carbon Pvt. Ltd, a trailblazing environmental solutions startup and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) held at RCCI on Thursday in connection with Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

This collaborative initiative underscored a shared commitment to fostering environmental consciousness within the business community, emphasizing the urgency of proactive measures in the face of evolving global climate regulations.

The engaging panel discussion was tailored for budding entrepreneurs and business sector organizations, convened under the auspices of the RCCI. The panel thoroughly explored the expectations and broader implications for advancing global climate action. A comprehensive review of milestones achieved and commitments undertaken at COP 28 was conducted.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq and SVP Hamza Sarosh of RCCI lauded the efforts put forward by Beyond Carbon in instilling awareness of climate change and its impacts among the younger generation. They suggested young entrepreneurs take maximum advantage of the services offered by Beyond Carbon.

Esteemed panellists, including Dr Mubashar Mukadas, Senior Advisor for Climate and Sustainability Growth at USAID, Ms.

Humera Qasim Khan, Advisor for Climate Change and Environment Expert at Save the Children, and Mr. Kashif M. Khan, a former lawyer, academician, trainer, and entrepreneur advocate, provided valuable insights into the key points highlighted at COP28.

They offered a comprehensive summary and discussed how future policies may impact businesses, particularly in Pakistan. The discussion delved into the critical global conversation on climate change, emphasizing the post-COP roadmap.

Panellists shared actionable ideas on how businesses can prepare for upcoming regulatory changes and collectively contribute to making a difference in the face of climate change. Key takeaways were summarized, inspiring businesses to join efforts in safeguarding startups, small enterprises, and export businesses to create a sustainable and resilient future.

The dialogue also delved into anticipated policy amendments related to climate action currently under consideration for businesses and the private sector.

In his closing remarks, Beyond Carbon's COO, Mr Adnan Shafqat lauded RCCI's and GEW's proactive stance on climate action, expressing gratitude to RCCI, panellists, and attendees, especially entrepreneurs, for their participation. As a token of appreciation, shields were presented to the Chamber President and the distinguished panellists.