Speakers urge govt to implement labour laws

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Sunday urged the government to implement labour laws to eliminate the issue of child labour as 12.50 million children were involved in child labour.

They expressed these views while addressing the event organized in wake of "Day against Child Labour" here at PMA house.

Every year, 12th June is observed as Day against Child Labour across the world.

Key speakers were MPA Mahtab Akbar Rashidi, Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr farhan Essa, Dr Jaipal Chhabri, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, Prof Seemab Asif, Prof Asghar Dashti, Qazi Khizer and Tasneem Zohra.

They informed that 12.50 million children were involved in child labour and 25 million children were out of school.

Government did not take action against culprits who are involved in this issue despite the law against child labour, they maintained.

