UrduPoint.com

Speakers Urge Govt To Increase Spending On Population Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:24 PM

Speakers urge Govt to increase spending on population services

Speakers at two-day interactive training said that Pakistan's current spending on population services was $1.0 per capita and it should be doubled to eliminate unmet need

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers at two-day interactive training said that Pakistan's current spending on population services was $1.0 per capita and it should be doubled to eliminate unmet need.

They expressed such views while talking on the occasion of "Two-Day Interactive Training on the Role of Media in Strengthening HIV Response" which concluded here on Tuesday. It was organized by Communicable Disease Control, Directorate General Health Services Sindh with collaboration of UNAIDS and UNFPA.

Addressing on shaping population narrative in the Pakistan, Dr. Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, Bakhtior Kadirov told that a rapidly growing population was increasing the demands for food, schools, health facilities, jobs and infrastructure.

Besides, it is also rising pressure on the government to keep pace in providing these services at an equally fast pace, he informed, urging the government to increase spending on population services.

Kadirov also suggested that the public discourse on population dynamics as core element in economic and social development should be promoted. In addition to this, all private sector providers and outlets for the health department must provide family planning services to improve access and information.

It was necessary to sustain political commitment and increased accountability to ensure that the system is delivering and meeting the family planning needs of the constituents, he added, reiterating that the Pakistan has to do this to achieve sustainable population growth.

Maryam Nawaz from UNFPA told that the population in the country was rising rapidly and putting more pressure on the government to meet demands like foods etc.

The media can play a vital role to inform and educate the people about family planning and their benefits, he said while urging the media. It would also help the Pakistan to achieve sustainable population growth.

Deputy Director Communicable Disease Control, Directorate General Health Services Sindh Dr. Irshad Kazmi said that the Journalists had social responsibility to report ethically on communicable disease and population issues.

Reporters are not to be carried away by false reporting that can increase stigma, Dr. Ershad Kazmi informed.

He urged the media to extend the support to the government for creating awareness about HIV and Population issues among people in the Sindh province.

UNAID Community Support Advisor, Fahmida Iqbal Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National University Family Media All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir ..

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir - Reports

12 seconds ago
 Wife gets life jail, paramour death sentence for k ..

Wife gets life jail, paramour death sentence for killing husband

14 seconds ago
 One more COVID-19 patient dies, 147 test positive ..

One more COVID-19 patient dies, 147 test positive in Hyderabad

15 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes employees' social security bill ..

KP Assembly passes employees' social security bill to ensure safety of workers

17 seconds ago
 Parliamentary Elections in Iraq to Be Held on Octo ..

Parliamentary Elections in Iraq to Be Held on October 10 As Scheduled - Foreign ..

21 seconds ago
 National Assembly body expresses concerns regardin ..

National Assembly body expresses concerns regarding highest number of GST perce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.