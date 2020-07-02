Speakers urge observance of SOPs to combat COVID-19

Speakers at a webinar emphasized mass observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as they recommended the same as an effective strategy to nab COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar emphasized mass observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as they recommended the same as an effective strategy to nab COVID-19.

They also immensely praised the Police for exemplary performance in the line of duty during the last four stressful and distressful months to the extent of laying down their lives to protect people from the devastating effects of the disease and from the prospects of eruption of other crimes.

They stated this in their scholarly deliberations on the occasion of Interactive Webinar on the theme "Policing in COVID-19 Pandemic Situation" organized on Thursday by Department of Criminology University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in form of live broadcast via official Facebook Page of the Bureau of STAGS. The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat with Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Inspector General of Police KPK as chief guest.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi informed that under his special directives, complete observance of SOPs is being carried out throughout the province. "There were times when we would be obliged to go after and grab hardcore, incorrigible criminals, but these days we worry more about telling people to stay put, not to unnecessarily venture out of their abodes lest they have taken proper precautions, and to get to them inevitable house-hold stuff including edibles", he said.

Dr. Sanaullah informed that the Police bound to implement government orders and to restrict public movement, ensure that the masses respected business timings, stayed away from prohibited places, restriction in plying initially intra-city and inter-city traffic and later inter-province traffic, assembly of men and women as well as social distancing at hospitals and pharmacies.

All that sort of stuff was new and involved a lot of public dealing; and to do all that without being harsh, rough or intimidating to the people who were already in a state of fright on account of the Pandemic, he said and asserted that the police needed to be groomed and grounded into novel sets of training and control patterns.

The Vice Chancellor Pof: Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks observed that police in Pakistan, like everywhere else in the world had to perform multiple roles at a time for the benefit of communities and societies. This multiplicity of tasks, he said included preparing for impending threats, preventing attacks, responding to assaults, and recovering from tragedies after they had happened.

"There arrive times in our lives when we are brought to bear with our own eyes the devastating impacts of crime, violence, terrorism and other nefarious activities that can only be contained and curbed by police and other law-enforcing agencies", the Vice Chancellor said and added, this need has become more acute in the COVID-19 Pandemic perspective as the shock and misery of those already despaired by the deadly disease, when they fall victim to such vagaries, will definitely be more acute and multiplied. The after-effects of what they had to pass through may last a lifetime; it may even affect generations to come thereafter", he said.

Dr. Burfat said that threats of terrorism in the given Virus-hit time might come from any source ,organised groups outside the country, those inside the country, established gangs, disgruntled socio-political elements, mafia syndicates, individuals led astray and the lone habitual attackers. Regardless of the source, he said, community policing was critical to identifying those who were planning to carry out acts of violence, preparing communities to respond, aiding public safety officials in the response, and if and when such acts of sin and crime could not be prevented, helping communities heal and recover.

He praised the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah upon his constant, keen personal interest in anti-COVID-19 endeavors and the subsequent successes Sindh Government had achieved in defeating the monstrous ailment.

A large number of viewers cutting across countries, vocations, venues and demographic diversity ardently participated in the webinar and expressed deep appreciation for the event proceedings.