Speakers Urge Students To Improve Reading, Writing Skills For Good Journalism

Published March 03, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The speakers in a seminar on " Prospects and Challenges to Press In Pakistan'  under BZU mass communication department urged upon students to improve their reading and writing skills to become good journalists of the future in the wake of meeting new trends.

They informed though electronic and social media that were booming mediums, print media had always been the backbone of journalism.

They urged the students to go through newspapers daily which would not only update them on national and international issues but also add to their knowledge of practical journalism.

About prospects, they noted that automated or robot journalism would be a future course in media adding that the sector was always in need of diligent journalists.

Veteran Journalist Jabbar Mufti apprehended that newspapers were being shrunk and added that print media importance could not be ignored.

He said that editors were to cut the story to the size to accommodate as much as they can to provide maximum information to readers.Senior Journalist, Main Ghaffar underscored the importance of newspapers saying that those who appear in CSS examination have to go through at least five newspapers daily to succeed.

He informed that paying a bill of Rs 700 for a newspaper monthly was much better than eating pizza of Rs 1,000 at a time.

Zafar Aheer stated that print media was not going anywhere and it would flourish in times to come suggesting that university should set 50 percent theoretical as well as half of it should consist of practical journalism.In his presidential address, BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi advised students to read newspapers daily because these are rich sources of information.

He said that he had been contributing columns to different English papers in past hoping that the mass communication department would produce good journalists in future too.

Chairman Mass Com Dept. Dr Shahzad Ali, said that the varsity would keep on arranging such informative seminars in future too to strengthen liaison with practical journalists.

He said that senior journalists would be invited for extension lectures to benefit the students to teach them reporting, sub editing etc.  Later,  The VC  disbursed souvenirs among the guest speakers.

