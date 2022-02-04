UrduPoint.com

Speakers Urge Students, Women To Use Their Vote Right

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Speakers urge students, women to use their vote right

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at an interactive session, organised by the ECP at the University of Engineering and Technology here on Friday, urged people from all walks of life, particularly students, persons with disabilities and women, to become part of the electoral process by using their fundamental right to vote.

Director Media Coordination and Outreach (MCO) Islamabad Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima, speaking at the session, "ECP, Students, Voter education and Awareness Programme", said the Election Commission of Pakistan was an independent body which was mandated to ensure conduct of free, fair, impartial and inclusive elections in the country.

She said the ECP was running campaigns in urban as well as rural areas to sensitise people to use their fundamental right to vote. There had always been less participation in the voting process by women whether in big cities or small towns, she said adding that among more than 110 million registered voters in the country, 55 per cent were men and only 45 per cent women.

She said that the ECP was custodian of the voters' right to vote and appealed to women to come forward and use their right to vote.

She asked students aged 18 and above to register themselves in voter lists and use their right to vote and they should send their National Identity Card number to 8300 to know their status as a voter.

To a question about the use of electronic voting machines in the general election, she said that the decision about method of voting had to be taken by the parliament with consensus. However the ECP was bound to follow the decision, taken by the parliament, she added.

District Officer ECP Shahid islam and others also spoke. Registrar UET Muhammad Asif and a good number of students participated in the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote University Of Engineering And Technology Women Media All From Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

44 minutes ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

1 hour ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

3 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>