Speakers urge to defer conduct of 'Digital Census'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers of a conference titled 'Census 2023 �A Sindh Perspective' on Saturday urged the Federal government to defer the conduct of 'Digital Census -2023.

They argued that the census was being held for the first time in the country after five years instead of its 'constitutional period of 10 years'.

Addressing the conference organized by Advocacy and Rights Committee of the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) at the Arts Council of Pakistan �Karachi here on Saturday, the leaders and representatives of SANA, nationalists, PML-N Sindh and JUI-F Sindh chapter urged for postponing the national census.

They urged that the alleged data of illegal immigrants registered with NADRA should also be deleted to conduct a fair and transparent census.

Ayaz Latif Palijo, President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek said that there was no need to carry out a census after a period of five years.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that reservations could be over the procedure of conducting the census.