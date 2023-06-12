UrduPoint.com

Speakers Urge To Ensure Implementation Of Child Labour Eliminating Laws

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 08:34 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar held on Monday urged the provincial government to ensure the implementation of child labour-eliminating laws.

The seminar was organised by The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in connection with International Child Labor Day here.

CEO, IGHDS, Dr Jameel Shakeel Ahmed said Pakistan was their country and everyone should pledge to work for the prosperity of the country. He paid tributes to Pakistan Army for eliminating terrorism from the country.

Ms Yasmeen Shah hoped that the new generation would excel in every field.

She stressed promoting girl education in the country for prosperous generations.

A representative of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Akram Shaikh lamented the plight of street children and urged the government to devise a policy to educate them. He stressed eliminating child beggary. He proposed adopting a resolution for ending the menace of child labour. Akram stressed making collective efforts for the progress of the country.

Speakers stressed the need to take special initiatives to protect children from the menace of child labour.

