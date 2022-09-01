Speakers urge to exploit border trade potential with Afghanistan, Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Speakers during intellectual dialogue on Thursday said smart business development was the need of hour and there was a great potential of border trade between Pakistan , Afghanistan and Iran.

The intellectual dialogue on Pak-Afghan-Iran border trade management was jointly organized by Iqbal Dialogue Research and Development Forum and Balochistan Think Tank Network held at the BTTN Conference Hall, BUITEMS University, Quetta.

Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), Head of BTTN, Abdul Mateen Akhunzada, Head of 'Majlis Fikar -O- Danesh' and Pak-Afghan Iran-Iqbal Dialogue Research and Development Forum, Maulana Qari Anwarul Haq, Khatib of Central Jamia Masjid Quetta, Expert in Law and Quetta Development, and other experts and intellectuals participated and presented their papers and recommendations regarding the creation of multiple possibilities and opportunities for trade and communications through common border between these countries under discussion.

While addressing the conference, Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R) said that the three countries have a history of 2,000 years of unity and have been the centers of culture and traditions as well as cultural knowledge and wisdom.

Efforts should be made to formulate policies according to the commonalities and public needs of the three countries so that it is easy to get relief from hunger and poverty and to create and redefine a technology-based society which should then be called the Commonwealth of Khorasan.

There is a need to create such a common platform so that we do not lose opportunities to utilize trade and human potential, and to establish border trade zones in relation to the creation and reconstruction of the conducive environment.

Abdul Mateen Akhunzada said that, in the context of Pak-Afghan Jirga and dialogue, civil evolution and awareness of social consciousness and wisdom are required in the new paradigm in order to get rid of the problems inherited from the British and border divisions.

Despite the problems and differences in the world, efforts are being made to formulate policies according to the changing trends and priorities of the new age to solve the problems fairly and reasonably, but we have become the paupers based on ideas and vague concepts of hundreds of years.

Although there have been changes in the academic and literary tastes, fundamental changes in economic and social attitudes have taken place as a result of social and societal consciousness, awareness and wisdom. Scales and angles have changed, which need to be understood and raised boldly to preventing wasting useful and constructive environments and opportunities.

Qari Anwarul Haq Haqqani said in his talk that it is necessary to determine public needs for the formation and reconstruction of governments based on Islamic ideology. Changes in Afghanistan and Iran should have positive and powerful effects on Pakistani elites and rulers.

In order to fulfill human needs, the Creator of the earth and the sky has created diversity and colorfulness, therefore it is necessary that the intellectuals' contributions find new dimensions of research, exploration, creation and planning in light of the commonalities and public recommendations between the three countries and play a more practical and research-oriented role in this.

He also emphasized that peace is the first prerequisite for developing any kinds of relations between the three countries. It is expected that with a stable and peaceful Afghanistan under the current regime there will be better opportunities for trade with Pakistan.

Barrister Sheikh Amir Khan Mandokhel said that in the scientific studies, efforts are being made to formulate policies according to human psychology and scientific research, as a result of which the doors of social and economic development remain open.

Nations play constructive role in changing the fate of people and their national traditions. They protect and defend their interests while living in such international system. Given the border management