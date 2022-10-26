Speakers urge UN to play active role for addressing natural disasters, geo-political conflicts

Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday urged the United Nations to play an active role in resolving global issues pertaining to natural disasters, poverty, rapidly spreading hatred, geo-political conflicts, and other global issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday urged the United Nations to play an active role in resolving global issues pertaining to natural disasters, poverty, rapidly spreading hatred, geo-political conflicts, and other global issues.

They said the UN should implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir so that the paths of permanent peace, justice and development could be paved in South Asia.

They were addressing a seminar organized by the Department of International Relations, University of Sindh in connection with the celebration of United Nations Day.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, who also chaired the session, said due to not having a proper focus on a sensitive issue like climate change by the different countries, natural disasters were hitting the world and the recent example of it was the unpredictable rains and flash floods in Pakistan, which he said had greatly affected the country.

He said the world was changing rapidly due to climate change, which had been causing social problems, including global poverty.

He said biodiversity was collapsing globally, on account of which hatreds were increasing and geo-political conflicts escalating across the world, for which he said it was the responsibility of the United Nations to play a more active role to cope with the situation.

Dr Kakepoto said new technology had created opportunities, but it had also exposed new risks, adding that it was the failure of the UN not to resolve the small and big conflicts between different countries, while gender inequality was also the biggest global challenge for human rights.

Chairperson Department of International Relations Dr Ishrat Abbasi said the contemporary world was facing a number of challenges, which needed effective resolutions.

Among others, the students Ayesha, Abrar, Aijaz also addressed the seminar and expressed their views about the evolution, structure, strengths, and weaknesses of the UN.

They also highlighted the crucial reforms and improvements made in the UN over the decades. Apart from the teachers, a large number of students also participated in the seminar.