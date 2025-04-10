Open Menu

Speakers Urge Youth To Play Role In Making A Drug-free Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Speakers urge youth to play role in making a drug-free society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Speakers at a seminar on Thursday urged the youth to play their due role in making the society free of drugs and all kinds of narcotics.

They said it was the collective responsibility of all citizens to protect the younger generation from the menace of drug addiction and provide them all possible resources to improve their standard of living.

The seminar was organized by the Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with a private University in Taxila to create awareness among the people about the harmful effects of drugs.

Member Provincial Assembly Mohsin Ayub Khan, SP Pothohar Talha Wali, SDPO Taxila, SHOs of Taxila Circle, students, police officers and civil society members participated.

SP Pothohar highlighted the role of the Rawalpindi Police in the prevention of drug abuse according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab and informed that Police were conducting a grand operation against drugs.

Talha said that the Rawalpindi police were making efforts to keep a strong check on drug dealers and had arrested hundreds of drug traffickers during the month in this regard.

Member Provincial Assembly Mohsin Ayub Khan said that elimination of poverty, ignorance and pessimistic approach were necessary for bringing an end to drug addiction in the country.

He said healthy activities like sports and debates play a great role in preventing students from becoming drug addicts.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to the police officers by the head of the department of the university.

