Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilience in Post COP-29 panel discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Speakers at the Post-COP29 panel discussion held at COMSATS University on Wednesday called for immediate action to address the challenges posed by climate change.

The theme of the event was "Climate Change and Pakistan: Deciphering COP-29."

The discussion was organized by the Climate Action Forum (CAF) in collaboration with its member organizations, which include the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Secours Islamique France (SIF), the National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC), the Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO), The Asia Foundation (TAF), and ALIGHT.

The event brought together a diverse audience of government officials, professionals, students and community members concerned and curious about the International Climate Conference of this year (COP-29) and what opportunities and compensations it generates for Pakistan to recover from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Chairman of the Meteorology Department, COMSATS, Dr. Irman Shehzad delivered a welcome speech.

Other notable panellists include CEO of IRM & Chairperson of CAF Dr. Roomi S. Hayat, Head of Mission in SIF Dr. Altaf Abro, Sr. Director of Recharge Pakistan and WWF Fawad Hayat, and Country Representative of IUCN Mahmood Aktar Cheema and Dr.

Anjum from IRS.

They engaged the audience with thought-provoking discussion and deliberation on insights from COP-29.

Dr. Altaf Abro, in his address, shared insights into how Pakistan could effectively catch the $300 billion funding pledged as climate finance at COP-29.

Dr. Roomi S. Hayat mentioned a very significant stance on how these could be utilized for the most vulnerable communities.

He said, "Pakistan has to work for the mitigation and adaptation of Climate Change. Though pledged by many international institutions, the true effort has to come from within the institutions and stakeholders in Pakistan."

"Only we, the people of Pakistan, can help bring the country out of this catastrophe," he stressed.

Fawad Hayat shared highlights from the Recharge Pakistan project and how it is helping Pakistan deal with climate change. He sais that WWF Pakistan made an impressive presence at COP-29 this year in an effort to present the case of Pakistan well for climate justice.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema from IUCN mentioned the knowledgeable products curated by the organization, especially the Gender Action Plan that was well praised at COP-29.