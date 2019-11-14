Speakers urges students to adopt footsteps of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Speakers here Thursday at the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference urged the students to adopt the Seerat of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for the success in this world as well as in the life after death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers here Thursday at the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference urged the students to adopt the Seerat of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for the success in this world as well as in the life after death.

They were expressing their views at a conference organized here by the Islamabad College for Girls F/6-2 on Thursday with an aim to create awareness among the young generations about the teachings of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

The conference was also attended by the other speakers including Arshad Ahmed Kalimi, and Hafiz Qari Ikhlaq Ahmad, while Principal of the college Robina Maqbool, teachers and a large number of students also attended the event.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan speaking on the occasion as chief guest, stated that the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the major inspiration for the Muslims.

He said that the organization of these Seerat conferences were the oldest sublime tradition of the schools.

The minister, highlighting the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stated that the this was the only way to success.

He said Allama Muhammad Iqbal had envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent, adding the extensive efforts were made by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to materialize the dream.

Both great leaders also had a vision to make Pakistan a model of "Riast-e-Madina", for which Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making full efforts to ensure the objective, he added.

He commended the initiatives taken by the incumbent government for making the country Riasat-e-Madina.

Arshaad Ahmad Kalimi quoted precedents of sheer love and respect by the Companions and Ulema and Sufi saints with the Last Prophet throughout the Islamic history.

Qari Ikhlaq Ahmad in his address shed light on the miracles of the Holy Prophet while quoting the Quranic verses.

He asked the female students to follow the foot steps of the last prophet in your practical life.

Later, honorary shields were given to the speakers of the conference.