Speakers urges youth to play key role in ending gender-based violence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Speakers at a workshop on Thursday highlighted the vital role of youth in combating gender-based violence and enhance awareness to prevent the increasing prevalence of such violence in Balochistan.

The speakers highlighted the role of youth to eliminate the gender-based violence in the province while addressing the participants at a training workshop organized by youth leaders Samia Urooj, Saliha Fayaz and Aram Imtiaz at the NUML University’s “Aaghaz” center, established with the support of UN Women.

Saadia Ashfaq, Project Officer at the Taraqee Foundation said that it was essential for all segments of society to leverage their influence to end violence against women. She noted that gender-based violence was steadily increasing, and to curb it, the government needed to not only enact new laws but also remove the obstacles hindering the implementation of existing laws.

Saadia Ashfaq also highlighted the child marriage as a significant issue, stressing that the draft law to prevent early marriage had been pending for years. She called for immediate legislation, pointing out that such laws could save the lives of multiple young mothers who die during childbirth.

The Project Officer also raised concerns about domestic violence, women’s inheritance rights, workplace harassment, and the challenges women face in securing jobs. She encouraged the youth to educate themselves about the laws against gender-based violence and spread awareness to others.

During the event, Ashfaq Mengal, Manager of the free helpline established with the support of UN Women, gave a detailed briefing about the services provided through the helpline. Youth leaders presented their proposals through group work to prevent gender-based violence.

The workshop participants condemned the killing of women in the name of honor in the province and called for strict legislation on the matter. They emphasized the need for concrete actions to eliminate violence against women and promote gender equality, empowering women in the process.

The participants of the workshop, including members of civil society, journalists, and students from local colleges, agreed that violence against women is a serious issue requiring collective efforts. They expressed gratitude to the Taraqee Foundation, UN Women, and the Aaghaz Center administration for organizing the workshop.