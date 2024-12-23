Speakers vow for taking collective steps for ending child marriage

Representatives of the United Nations and the Balochistan government on Monday said that collective measures would be taken to prevent child marriage causing deprived girls of legitimate rights, physical and mental problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Representatives of the United Nations and the Balochistan government on Monday said that collective measures would be taken to prevent child marriage causing deprived girls of legitimate rights, physical and mental problems.

They have termed child marriage to the denial of women's rights adding that child marriage deprives girls of legitimate rights and causes them serious physical and mental problems, society must change its attitude towards women.

These views were expressed by UNFPA Pakistan Country Representative Dr. Loy Shabane, IG Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman while addressing the launch of a short film on child marriage organized by the United Nations Population Fund Balochistan (UNFPA) in Quetta.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Population Welfare Abdullah Khan, Provincial Head UNFPA Balochistan Sadia Atta, Technical Specialist UNFPA Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, representatives of UNFPA Islamabad and women and men from different walks of life.

UNFPA Pakistan Country Representative Dr. Loy Shabane emphasized the need for collective efforts to protect the right of every girl to a healthy, empowered life and highlighted the urgent need to end child marriage in Pakistan in the UNFPA film 'Salma'.

She said that child marriage is not only a violation of human rights but also an obstacle to development. Through the power of media, we amplify the voices of countless girls against child marriage

and advocate for a future where they can thrive, she said.

A panel discussion was also held by experts on the effects of child marriage and various aspects to eliminate it.

IG Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari said that social awareness against child marriage was necessary, girls were deprived of their rights like education by getting married at a young age.

Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that child marriage not only caused serious risks and complications for the mental and physical health of girls but also for the health of children during childbirth but it also reflected social attitudes and traditions.

To prevent child marriage, there is a need to provide awareness at legal, medical and social levels, he said.