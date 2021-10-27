Speakers vow to support Kashmiris' struggle for self determination

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) ::The district administration Dir Lower in collaboration with the education department arranged a program to observe "Kashmir Black Day" that was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Abdul Wali Khan as the chief guest.

The program was also attended by AC Timergara Tahir Ali, District Education Officer, Meftahuddin, District sports Officer Ibrar Ahmad, District Khateeb Maulana Aziz-ul-Haq, religious scholars, teachers, students, and media personnel. The program started with the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir.

On the occasion Chief Guest of the program, Abdul Wali Khan stated that today we are celebrating Kashmir Black day to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison and that Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for the birthright to self-determination of Kashmiri people.

He stated that on 27th October 1947, India violated the separation rules of the sub-continent and entered their troops in the Kashmir valley against the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said during 74 years India violated UNO resolutions and deprived the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali while addressing the gathering stated that using cluster bombs and pellets guns on Kashmiris is a blatant violation of UNO resolutions and the civilized nations must come forward to take serious notice of the Kashmiri genocide and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Meftah-ud-Din (DEO-M) stated that India violated human rights laws and killed many innocent Kashmiris during the last 74 Years. He said that India approached the UNO and promised for voting in Kashmir that either the Kashmiris wanted to join Pakistan or India but after 74 years India did not fulfill its promise and illegally occupied Kashmir.

The other speakers on the occasion stated that freedom, which is the birthright of every human being, has ironically been snatched by India from innocent Kashmiris and vowed that Pakistan will support their self-determination struggle for freedom at every forum.