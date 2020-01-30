UrduPoint.com
Speakers Vows To Continue Raising Voice For Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:56 PM

The speakers at a seminar on Thursday vowed to continue to raise their voice for the Kashmiris, saying that they must be allowed to decide their fate and the United Nations should play its role in establishing peace in the region

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a seminar titled 'Pakistan and the Kashmir Cause' in connection with Kashmir solidarity day to be observed across the country on February 5.

Highlighting the 70-year struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the brutality they faced at the hands of Indian forces, they called upon the international community to pay due attention to the issue and help Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Ganda Pur reaffirm his commitment to support the people of IOJ&K until their right to self determination.

Criticizing polices of Indian government, he said Modi was pursuing the Hinduvta ideology and minorities in India were being deprived of their legitimate right.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, recently passed by the Indian Parliament was an example of it that was unconstitutional and controversial, discrimination against the Muslims.

The world is now comparing Prime Minister Nerendra Modi with Hitler due to effective diplomacy of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to highlight the cause at international forum.

After August 5, a surge has been witnessed in human rights violation in IOJ&K by the Indian forces to subjugate Kashmiri people, adding that their freedom struggle would not go in vain.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said India could not suppress the independence of Kashmiri people by adopting barbarism against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India wanted to change demography of Jammu and Kashmir through genocide of Muslim community in the area.

He said Kashmiris and Muslim students were being tortured in Indian universities and minorities were holding protests against fascist policies of Modi government across India.

Imam said India was doing propaganda that Pakistan had been an epicenter of terrorists but after August 5, the true face of India had exposed before the world.

Director General, South Asian Strategic and Stability Institute, Dr Maria Sultan said the situation in the occupied valley getting worse by each passing day as India has annulled special status of the region and imposed curfew on the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Introducing new bill of Indian citizenship, she said, Modi government has also created a problem for whole country as the people from different walks of life came out to protest on this controversial act.

