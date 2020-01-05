Speaking KP Assembly inaugurates BS block in GPGC Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that Imran Khan's vision is that if the heads of the institutions will be fine then there would be merit and transparency in the system.

He said this in his speech during the inauguration ceremony of BS Block in the Post Graduate College Mansehra. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan underlined the steps being taken by the PTI govt in the right direction and that is why they have introduced BS programming and as a result presently 150 colleges was running that program by ensuring full transparency.

He said introducing proper mechanism and system to various institutions, the people reposed confidence in PTI for the second time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they were looking merit and transparency ensuring by the PTI to various public oriented institutions.

He said "it is great achievement of the PTI govt by introducing BS program to colleges and students have certainly got opportunities to show their hidden talent". The publication of the BS students' research work in the international journals was a matter of pride for all of us and many reforms have been made in education, he said. adding that online intervention and testing system, bring biometric system were certainly steps which are not bearing fruits.

He said govt of PTI has also focused the areas which were being neglected in the past and specially Hazara has been ignored in the previous govts but now all such developmental works have been carried out through proper system and more focused has been given to underdeveloped areas in the province.

Speaking KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that even now, everyone gets equal funds because Imran Khan believes in equality. "If there was no PTI government or Imran Khan was not in power, such a huge amount of money would not have been approved for Mansehra," he added.

On the occasion, he also announced a bus for students of the college Buffa Pakhal and a grant of Rs. 0.5 million for holding of the social sciences conference. MPA of the area Babar Saleem Swati and Deputy Director Munir Swati were also present at the inaugural ceremony. Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that there were no BS blocks in the colleges earlier on, adding, "I am happy that today I am inaugurating the BS block for girls student, which was announced in the previous government." He said the people of Mansehra are lucky enough that they have Principal like Ghulam Mustafa and MPA Babar Saleem Swati. The govt has also approved huge funds for the development of Mansehra and invited the male and female students to visit KP Assembly.

He also urged upon male students to come and get admission through proper competition against girls students rather relay on quota system. He advised them to keep on due attention on their students rather involving in wasting your valuable time on social media and the net.

He said it is time of the competition and expressed the hope that the women would come on general seats in the assemblies by contesting election because of their much improve confidence level. He said the girls are more talented because they are keeping their attention toward their studies instead of involving themselves in other wasteful activities like social media and net.

At the end, Speaking KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani inaugurated the newly constructed BS Block along with Babar Saleem Swati, Deputy Director Higher Education Munir Swati, Principal Ghulam Mustafa, teachers and students.