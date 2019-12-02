Special 5-day anti-polio drive kicks off in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday to administer polio drops to children less than five years of age.

The drive is being launched in Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Shangla, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Charsadda and Mohmand districts.

More than one-million children below the targeted age group would be administered anti-polio drops during the door to door campaign, Radio Pakistan /Private news channels reported.

The government has devised comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams,Health official said, sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and all possible efforts would be carried out to make the the campaign a success.

Parents have also been appealed to cooperate with polio workers to eliminate this menace from the province.