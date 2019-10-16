UrduPoint.com
Special Adviser To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Usman Dar Inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan' Portal At NTC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:35 PM

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan' Portal at NTC

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday inaugurated Prime Minister's Youth Program "Kamyab Jawan" Portal here at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday inaugurated Prime Minister's Youth Program "Kamyab Jawan" Portal here at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

Managing Director NTC, Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the special adviser about ICT services, being offered by NTC.

He further apprised about cyber security arrangements extended to Kamyab Jawan Portal for smooth operations of the portal, adding that NTC is providing "Digital Platform" for the "Kamyab Jawan" programme.

Special Adviser Usman Dar, showed his deep satisfaction on the capability and performance of NTC and appreciated the initiatives taken by NTC for Provision of Secure and Reliable Data Services to Federal government and other public sector organizations.

He said that he was feeling pleasure to fulfill the responsibility given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the uplift of youth in the country.

He said that Kamyab Jawan Portal will make easy access to information. He said that this project was initiated by NTC with its own resources.

Usman Dar said that this was the first youth digital programme which will provide one stop solutions to youth of the country.

The purpose of the portal is to provide a centralized platform through which applicants would be able to apply directly to the relevant banks.

