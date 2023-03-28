Special advisor for ensuring availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars

On behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the nominated special advisor for tehsil Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall to ensure the availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars during Ramazan

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :On behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the nominated special advisor for tehsil Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall to ensure the availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars during Ramazan.

Addressing the meeting Laghari said that Sindh Government has assigned duties of Provincial Ministers, Special Advisors and MNAs at all tehsils of the province to ensure the availability of edible items at concessional rates at Bachat Bazaars set up at tehsil level.

Laghari said he was assigned duty at tehsil Nawabshah.

He said it would be his effort to provide more and more relief to the common man during the month of Ramazan.

Advisor instructed all concerned officials to ensure that all edible items are available at Bachat Bazaars inadequate quantity, adding that no slackness in this regard would be acceptable.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Deputy Director Livestock Aijaz Laghari, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of the Bureau of Supply and other concerned departments.

Later, the Special Advisor visited Bachat Bazaar organized by the district administration at Gol Chakra Bazaar and checked the price list and quality of commodities and also collected information from purchasers.

During the visit, Laghari instructed shopkeepers to prominently display the price list of the commodities at their stalls while all possible relief shall be provided to citizens visiting Bachat Bazaar for purchasing purposes.

Later talking to the media, the Special Advisor said Bachat Bazaars are set up by the Sindh Government purely to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan, which are supervised by Provincial Ministers, Advisors and MPAs.

He said officials have been assigned the powers of inspectors and Magistrates for action against profiteers and over-chargers who can impose a penalty of Rs 100,000 and imprisonment.

He said the impact of prices of commodities in the open market is seen due to the organization of Bachat Bazaars.

He directed the district administration to further activate complaint cell, vigil be kept on Bachat Bazaars and ensure the availability of items and commodities in order to accord more and more relief to the public.

The Special Advisor directed officials of the Bureau of Supply to adopt all possible steps to maintain control of the prices of vegetables, fruits and other commodities in the markets.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, officials of the Bureau of Supply and representatives of traders organizations were present on the occasion.