UrduPoint.com

Special Advisor For Ensuring Availability Of Edible Items At Bachat Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Special advisor for ensuring availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars

On behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the nominated special advisor for tehsil Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall to ensure the availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars during Ramazan

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :On behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the nominated special advisor for tehsil Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall to ensure the availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars during Ramazan.

Addressing the meeting Laghari said that Sindh Government has assigned duties of Provincial Ministers, Special Advisors and MNAs at all tehsils of the province to ensure the availability of edible items at concessional rates at Bachat Bazaars set up at tehsil level.

Laghari said he was assigned duty at tehsil Nawabshah.

He said it would be his effort to provide more and more relief to the common man during the month of Ramazan.

Advisor instructed all concerned officials to ensure that all edible items are available at Bachat Bazaars inadequate quantity, adding that no slackness in this regard would be acceptable.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Deputy Director Livestock Aijaz Laghari, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of the Bureau of Supply and other concerned departments.

Later, the Special Advisor visited Bachat Bazaar organized by the district administration at Gol Chakra Bazaar and checked the price list and quality of commodities and also collected information from purchasers.

During the visit, Laghari instructed shopkeepers to prominently display the price list of the commodities at their stalls while all possible relief shall be provided to citizens visiting Bachat Bazaar for purchasing purposes.

Later talking to the media, the Special Advisor said Bachat Bazaars are set up by the Sindh Government purely to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan, which are supervised by Provincial Ministers, Advisors and MPAs.

He said officials have been assigned the powers of inspectors and Magistrates for action against profiteers and over-chargers who can impose a penalty of Rs 100,000 and imprisonment.

He said the impact of prices of commodities in the open market is seen due to the organization of Bachat Bazaars.

He directed the district administration to further activate complaint cell, vigil be kept on Bachat Bazaars and ensure the availability of items and commodities in order to accord more and more relief to the public.

The Special Advisor directed officials of the Bureau of Supply to adopt all possible steps to maintain control of the prices of vegetables, fruits and other commodities in the markets.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, officials of the Bureau of Supply and representatives of traders organizations were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Visit Man Nawabshah Price Murad Ali Shah Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to ..

UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to Move Them to Permanent Homes - ..

14 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) resolved 28,5 ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) resolved 28,526 complaints of OPS against 3 ..

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt strives hard to improve energy sector: ..

Sindh Govt strives hard to improve energy sector: Sindh Minister for Energy, Imt ..

14 minutes ago
 Experts stress access to clean energy for gender e ..

Experts stress access to clean energy for gender equality

16 minutes ago
 Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to ..

Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

16 minutes ago
 Russians spend their day at work, and what Russian ..

Russians spend their day at work, and what Russians consider to be the most infl ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.