Special Advisor To Chief Minister Sindh, Javed Nayab Laghari Visits Ramazan Bachat Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Special Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Javed Nayab Laghari visits Ramazan Bachat Bazaar

Special Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Javed Nayab Laghari visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaar set by the district administration at Gol Chakra on the second consecutive day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Javed Nayab Laghari visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaar set by the district administration at Gol Chakra on the second consecutive day.

He checked the rate list and collected information from citizens visiting Bachat Bazaar for shopping.

Laghari said on the instructions of the Sindh Government the Bachat Bazaars are set up to provide relief to the public during the Month of Ramazan, where sugar, Dals, Ghee, Rice, flour, fruit, dates, vegetables and other edible items are available in adequate quantity at government fix price.

He said provision to the general public is our prime responsibility. On occasion, the trader appealed Special Advisor that the business is facing problems due to the Bachat Bazaar setup at Gol Chakra.

The Special Advisor instructed the district administration and Bureau of Supply to set up Bachat Bazaar at Gur Market from tomorrow and ensure that edible items are available at this Bazaar.

He appealed to the public to purchase their required edible items from Bachat Bazaar at concessional prices.

Additional DC Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar, information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, PPP leader Atif Zaidi, Rashid Chandio, Lala Arshad Khaskheli and others were present on the occasion.

