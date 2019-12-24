Special Advisor to Japanese Prime Minister calls on Dr.Shehzad Waseem

Special Advisor to Japanese Prime Minister H.E Sonoura Kentaro on Tuesday called on Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem at his residence in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Special Advisor to Japanese Prime Minister H.E Sonoura Kentaro on Tuesday called on Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem at his residence in Islamabad.Later, Senator Dr.Shahzad Waseem hosted dinner in his honour which was attended by Leader of House in Senate, Senator ShibliFaraz, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, JehangirKhan Tareen, Federal MinistersAzam Swati, FawadCh and others.Speaking at the occasion, Senator DrShahzadWaseem stressed the need of further enhancing of economic cooperation between two friendly countries.He highlighted the worsening security situation due to Modis fascist tactics inline with the extremist Hindutva ideology.

He said that forced annexation of Kashmir with worst human rights violations followed by Controversial Citizenship Act to further marginalize Muslims and minorities has resulted in outburst of public protests in India.The escalated ceasefire violations by India have jeopardized peace and stability in the region as it could lead into larger armed conflict with grave consequences for the world, he added.Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem urged the international community to play their role in containing Modis hegemonic designs.In his remarks, Advisor to Japanese PM shared the concern on situation in occupied Kashmir.

He vowed to work together for greater economic cooperation in future.