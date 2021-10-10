UrduPoint.com

Special Advisor To PM Lauds KP Govt Initiatives For Boosting Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Special Advisor to PM lauds KP govt initiatives for boosting tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Usman Dar on Sunday lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for taking robust steps to promote tourism and cultural activities across the province.

This he stated during his whirlwind visit to the scenic and heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the preferred destination for domestic and international tourists because of its abundant natural beauty and rich diverse cultural heritage.

Usman Dar said scores of people came from abroad and across the country to visit these scenic places in KP to experience the beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, springs, streams and serene spots.

He asked the domestic and foreign tourists to visit the scenic sites in merged districts, Hazara and Malakand divisions, including Naran, Kaghan and Chitral to enjoy the natural beauty and diverse cultural heritage being offered by these places.

He praised provincial secretary sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department and Director General Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) for the initiatives being taken for tourism promotion.

Usman Dar said youth was the real power and asset of the country and the government was taking a number steps for making them self-reliant and independent as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision.

Earlier, he visited the historic Balahisar Fort, Gor Khattree, Sethi House, Heritage Trail, Namak Mandi, Khyber Rifles Mess, Michini Check-post and other heritage sites.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Springs Chitral Malakand Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

41 minutes ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

56 minutes ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

1 hour ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.