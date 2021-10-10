Special Advisor to PM lauds KP govt initiatives for boosting tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Usman Dar on Sunday lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for taking robust steps to promote tourism and cultural activities across the province.

This he stated during his whirlwind visit to the scenic and heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the preferred destination for domestic and international tourists because of its abundant natural beauty and rich diverse cultural heritage.

Usman Dar said scores of people came from abroad and across the country to visit these scenic places in KP to experience the beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, springs, streams and serene spots.

He asked the domestic and foreign tourists to visit the scenic sites in merged districts, Hazara and Malakand divisions, including Naran, Kaghan and Chitral to enjoy the natural beauty and diverse cultural heritage being offered by these places.

He praised provincial secretary sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department and Director General Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) for the initiatives being taken for tourism promotion.

Usman Dar said youth was the real power and asset of the country and the government was taking a number steps for making them self-reliant and independent as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision.

Earlier, he visited the historic Balahisar Fort, Gor Khattree, Sethi House, Heritage Trail, Namak Mandi, Khyber Rifles Mess, Michini Check-post and other heritage sites.