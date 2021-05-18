Special aide to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari resigns

(@fidahassanain)

Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari who is known has Zulfi Bokhari says he has resigned to face inquiry in Ring Road scam.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has resigned from his position until his name is cleared of any allegations regarding Ring Road Project.

Taking to Twitter, Zulfi Bokhari said the Prime Minister always said that if a person, rightly or wrongly, has been named in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name is cleared of charges.

Zulfi Bukhair said he stands united with the Prime Minister and his vision and is ready to face any inquiry.