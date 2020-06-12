UrduPoint.com
Special Allocation Made In PSDP For Two Police Stations,Model Prison In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:57 PM

The federal government has allocated Rs 215 million for construction two police stations and Rs. 600 million for model prison at sector H-16 in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP, 2020-21).

According to PDSP document, an amount of Rs 1288.

406 million has been estimated for establishment of Model Police Station in Islamabad Capital Territory under police reforms. Out of this amount, an amount of Rs. 200 million has been allocated in the fiscal year 2020-21 while an amount of Rs. 15 million has been also allocated for construction of police station at Markaz I-16 Islamabad.

Likewise, an amount of Rs. 30 million has been allocated for construction of Tehsil office at G-11/4 Islamabad.

