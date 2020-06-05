UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Allocation To Be Made In Coming Budget To Combat Corona: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Special allocation to be made in coming budget to combat corona: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that special allocation would be made in next budget to combat corona and to improve service delivery sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that special allocation would be made in next budget to combat corona and to improve service delivery sector.

Addressing a press conference relating to Budget 2020-21 here at Civil Secretariat, provincial finance minister said that all the available funds have been utilized properly and not a single penny of the budget has been lapsed. He said that coming would be an extraordinary budget and whole population of the province would be given Sehat Insaf Card.

Record allocation has been planned for health sector in coming budget and no new tax would be imposed, he said.

He said that 2019-20 was a good year and provincial tax authority collected 73 percent additional tax and receipts.

He informed that provincial budget would be affected by less receipts of FBR due to corona pandemic.

Jhagra said that a handsome amount of Rs. 20 billion has been saved due to pension reforms and a deficit of Rs. 31 billion in budget of merged districts has been witnessed.

He informed that 294 billion rupees were received from Federal government till April in current financial, 14 billion were received under KP Revenue Authority while contribution of KP in developmental projects was 108 billion rupees.

Hydel power royalty was also affected due to corona and the revenue difference of Rs. 1.25 billion was also witnessed in last three months due to corona virus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget April FBR All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

42 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

6 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.