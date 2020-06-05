Special allocation to be made in coming budget to combat corona: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that special allocation would be made in next budget to combat corona and to improve service delivery sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that special allocation would be made in next budget to combat corona and to improve service delivery sector.

Addressing a press conference relating to Budget 2020-21 here at Civil Secretariat, provincial finance minister said that all the available funds have been utilized properly and not a single penny of the budget has been lapsed. He said that coming would be an extraordinary budget and whole population of the province would be given Sehat Insaf Card.

Record allocation has been planned for health sector in coming budget and no new tax would be imposed, he said.

He said that 2019-20 was a good year and provincial tax authority collected 73 percent additional tax and receipts.

He informed that provincial budget would be affected by less receipts of FBR due to corona pandemic.

Jhagra said that a handsome amount of Rs. 20 billion has been saved due to pension reforms and a deficit of Rs. 31 billion in budget of merged districts has been witnessed.

He informed that 294 billion rupees were received from Federal government till April in current financial, 14 billion were received under KP Revenue Authority while contribution of KP in developmental projects was 108 billion rupees.

Hydel power royalty was also affected due to corona and the revenue difference of Rs. 1.25 billion was also witnessed in last three months due to corona virus.