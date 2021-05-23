Special allowance to reduce financial problems of govt employees: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Punjab Chief Minister's approval of 25 percent special allowance to government employees from garde 1 to 19 will reduce their financial problems.

Talking to media here she said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a democratic party and due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's democratic attitude everyone has a right to speak in the party." She said that the assurance which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had given to associates of Jahangir Tareen regarding removal of their genuine problems was not only for them but also for all the members of Punjab Assembly.

The purpose of this step was to provide relief to people and to pave way for solving problems of masses.

Dr Firdous said that all possible efforts would be made to eliminate the difference of development in rural and urban areas.

To a question, she said that delegation of Jahangir Tareen during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister had reposed full trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed resolve that they would play their role in Punjab Assembly as party members.

She said that Nawaz Sharif hoodwinked the people and went to London for medical treatment.

SACM said, "If Nawaz Sharif thinks that Britain is unsafe for him then he must come to Pakistan adding that Nawaz Sharif will be given protection in prisons here."Earlier, addressing the ceremony of Road Safety in Governor's House, she said that people of Punjab were very lucky that 'Rescue-1122' service was available to them in case of emergency.

She said it was vital to adopt precautionary measures to ensure road safety.