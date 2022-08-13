UrduPoint.com

Special Amnesty, More Than 70 Inmates From CJH Released

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 07:52 PM

On the eve of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, more than 70 prisoners were released from Central Jail Haripur (CHJ) through the Prime Minister's special amnesty

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :On the eve of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, more than 70 prisoners were released from Central Jail Haripur (CHJ) through the Prime Minister's special amnesty.

On the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, under Article 45 of the Constitution, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has announced a special amnesty for the sentences of the prisoners on the 75th Independence Day.

The Federal Ministry of Interior has issued orders for the immediate release of prisoners by determining 1/5 amnesty in their sentences.

Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail, Haripur, Akhtar Hussain Shah says that more than 70 prisoners from Central Jail Haripur will be freed through this special amnesty, while the amnesty will be applied to more than 100 prisoners including 100 and 50 years of age.

