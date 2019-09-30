Special anti-polio campaign begins in three districts of Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign began in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (Sep 30)According to Provincial Health Department, more than eighty-five thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign began in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (Sep 30)According to Provincial Health Department, more than eighty-five thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Meanwhile, a three-day polio campaign will also begin in Torghar district from tomorrow.About fourteen-thousand children will be vaccinated during the campaign.The government has devised comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.