Special Anti-polio Campaign Begins In Three Districts Of Kohistan

Mon 30th September 2019

Special anti-polio campaign begins in three districts of Kohistan

A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign began in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (Sep 30)According to Provincial Health Department, more than eighty-five thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign began in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (Sep 30)According to Provincial Health Department, more than eighty-five thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Meanwhile, a three-day polio campaign will also begin in Torghar district from tomorrow.About fourteen-thousand children will be vaccinated during the campaign.The government has devised comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.

