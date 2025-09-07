Special Anti-Polio Campaign Concludes Across Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The week-long special anti-polio campaign concluded on Sunday, with more than 19.3 million children under the age of five vaccinated across the country.
According to National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Punjab recorded over four million children vaccinated, while in Sindh, the figure surpassed 8.43 million. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nearly 3.99 million children received the drops, and in Balochistan, more than 2.18 million children were covered.
In Islamabad, approximately 464,000 children were administered the vaccine, whereas in Gilgit-Baltistan, over 112,000 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around 164,000 children were immunized.
Health authorities urged parents to ensure that every child under five receives the life-saving vaccine in every round of the campaign.
“If your child has missed polio drops, please send a message to 0346-7776546 or call 1166 to inform the teams,” the NEOC stated.
The Centre further emphasized that eradication of polio requires collective national responsibility. Parents have been urged to welcome polio workers and play their role in protecting Pakistan’s children from the crippling disease.
Meanwhile, the NEOC confirmed that the campaign in nine flood-affected districts of Punjab has been postponed. In southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir, the campaign will now commence from September 15.
