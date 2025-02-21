Special Anti-Polio campaign initiated in Afghan refugee camps

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In a significant public health initiative, the District Administration of Mansehra Friday has launched a special Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID) anti-polio campaign targeting Afghan refugee camps.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal Khattak, who personally administered polio drops to children, aiming to raise awareness among parents and bolster the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

The launch event was attended by the officials from relevant departments, healthcare workers, and a large gathering of parents. The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under five years of age residing in the Afghan refugee camps, ensuring they are protected from this crippling disease.

To guarantee the campaign's success, the District Administration, Health Department, and other stakeholders are collaborating under a comprehensive and coordinated strategy.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak emphasized the importance of vaccinating every child to achieve complete polio eradication.

He urged parents to cooperate fully with the vaccination teams and ensure their children receive the polio drops, contributing to the national goal of making Pakistan polio-free.

To ensure no child is left unvaccinated, the District Administration has directed all concerned departments to work diligently throughout the campaign. Continuous monitoring and effective supervision mechanisms have been put in place to maintain transparency and efficiency, aiming for the successful completion of this vital public health mission.