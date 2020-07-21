Special anti-polio campaign kicks off in Hazro

The provincial health authorities on Monday launched special anti-polio campaign in Hazro tehsil of district Attock to administer polio drops among children under the age of five after vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case was detected in the city on July 12

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The provincial health authorities on Monday launched special anti-polio campaign in Hazro tehsil of district Attock to administer polio drops among children under the age of five after vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case was detected in the city on July 12.

Dr Asad Ismail, district health officer preventive services told newsmen that on the direction of Punjab anti polio program, a small scale door to door anti-polio vaccination campaign has launched in Hazro after detection of poliovirus type 2 in an eight months old boy. He said that the four days drive was launched on Monday under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the world health organization under supervision of UNICEF and Punjab polio program.

He said that the anti polio drive has been re launched after four months suspension due to COVID-19. He said that the drive has launched in 14 different union councils of the town for which as many as 788 teams are constituted which would work under the security provided by district police.

He added that polio teams has also been deployed at the entry and exit points of the town to administer the drops to check the possible spread of the virus and travelling children under the age of five.

Meanwhile officials from UNICEF and Punjab polio program have also visited Hazro on Monday and monitor the activities of the anti polio teams. Separately deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qammar also visited THQ hospital and checked the preparedness of the anti polio teams. He also evaluated the progress of the health department and examined the activities of the health department by monitoring their activities in various areas of the town.

He appealed to civil society and media to extend their important role and contribution to the government in carrying out the anti-polio campaign successfully.