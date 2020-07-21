UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In Hazro

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:08 AM

Special anti-polio campaign kicks off in Hazro

The provincial health authorities on Monday launched special anti-polio campaign in Hazro tehsil of district Attock to administer polio drops among children under the age of five after vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case was detected in the city on July 12

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The provincial health authorities on Monday launched special anti-polio campaign in Hazro tehsil of district Attock to administer polio drops among children under the age of five after vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case was detected in the city on July 12.

Dr Asad Ismail, district health officer preventive services told newsmen that on the direction of Punjab anti polio program, a small scale door to door anti-polio vaccination campaign has launched in Hazro after detection of poliovirus type 2 in an eight months old boy. He said that the four days drive was launched on Monday under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the world health organization under supervision of UNICEF and Punjab polio program.

He said that the anti polio drive has been re launched after four months suspension due to COVID-19. He said that the drive has launched in 14 different union councils of the town for which as many as 788 teams are constituted which would work under the security provided by district police.

He added that polio teams has also been deployed at the entry and exit points of the town to administer the drops to check the possible spread of the virus and travelling children under the age of five.

Meanwhile officials from UNICEF and Punjab polio program have also visited Hazro on Monday and monitor the activities of the anti polio teams. Separately deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qammar also visited THQ hospital and checked the preparedness of the anti polio teams. He also evaluated the progress of the health department and examined the activities of the health department by monitoring their activities in various areas of the town.

He appealed to civil society and media to extend their important role and contribution to the government in carrying out the anti-polio campaign successfully.

Related Topics

World Police Polio Punjab Civil Society Progress Attock Hazro July Media From Government

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files review petition agains ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.