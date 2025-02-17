Special Anti-Polio Campaign Launched In Astore, GB
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A special anti-polio campaign was launched in Astore district, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Sunday, with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tariq inaugurating the drive by administering polio drops to a child.
On this occasion, Tariq emphasized the importance of protecting children from the debilitating disease, stressing that parents must ensure their children receive anti-polio drops to prevent lifelong disability.
The campaign aims to immunize children who were born during the COVID-19 pandemic or missed previous vaccination opportunities.
District Health Officer Dr Nawab Khan while exclusively talking to APP, explained that the special drive will target these vulnerable children to ensure no one is left behind in the fight against polio.
The Astore district administration has pledged to utilize all resources to make the campaign a success, aligning with the national effort to eradicate polio from Pakistan.
Similar anti-polio drives have been conducted in other districts of GB, demonstrating the government's commitment to protecting its citizens from this crippling disease.
