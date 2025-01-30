Special Anti-polio Campaign Will Continue From February 3 To 7
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Health Department, WHO, education, Police, Social Welfare and other relevant departments.
CO Health Dr. Shahzad Khalil, DHO Dr. Rana Khushnood Hussain briefed the Deputy Commissioner and informed that the special anti-polio campaign will continue from February 3 to 7.
In this regard, a total of 1467 teams will perform duty to vaccinate 297,122 children up to the age of five in Chiniot district. In this regard, all necessary arrangements have been completed.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that to make the special anti-polio campaign starting from February 3 a hundred percent success, all arrangements should be completed in every respect. In this regard, the implementation of the micro-plan should be ensured so that the previous weaknesses and shortcomings can be addressed one hundred percent. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal directed that every round of polio is important, so along with training the relevant staff on modern lines, all publicity means should be used to make parents aware so that they maintain a sense of responsibility.
