Special Anti-polio Drive Begins In 11 Districts Of KP

Mon 02nd December 2019

A special five-day anti-polio drive began in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) A special five-day anti-polio drive began in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.The campaign is being launched in Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Shangla, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Charsadda and Mohmand districts.

More than one-million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.The government has devised comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.Parents have been appealed to cooperate with polio workers to eliminate this menace from the province.

