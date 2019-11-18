UrduPoint.com
Special Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Hazara Division, Shangla District

Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:40 AM

Special anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara division, Shangla district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A special three-day anti-polio campaign kicks off in Hazara division and district Shangla on Monday to vaccinate children under the age of five years.

According to provincial health department, more than one-million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The government has devised comprehensive plan for security of polio teams.

Parents have been appealed to cooperate with polio workers to eliminate this menace from the province, a private news channel reported.

Officials are hopeful of cooperation from all stakeholders in eradication of polio virus from the country.

