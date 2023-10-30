Open Menu

Special Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In KP, Balochistan Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A country-wide five-day anti-polio campaign is commencing from Monday (today) in three districts of KP and 10 districts of Balochistan where children under the age five will be administered the polio vaccine along with the supplementary dose of vitamin A.

According to officials of Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the 5-day campaign more than one point two million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops, private news channel

reported.

In Balochistan, polio vaccination campaign is being conducted in Awaran, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Hub, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sohbat Pur, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Usta Mohammad districts.

Health officials said the challenge of polio still existed and emphasized the need for all to work together to eradicate the menace.

“They urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to let them be administered polio drops during the drive".

