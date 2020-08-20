Special armours gifted to Islamabad Kendo body to promote Japanese martial art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :All Japan Kendo Federation Thursday gifted Kendo armours (BOGU) to the Islamabad Kendo Association to promote Kendo, the famous form of traditional Japanese martial arts in Pakistan.

The origin of Kendu sport goes back to above 1000 years to the "Samurai" warriors' arts of the sword, with an accent on fighting finesse as well as character building. The ceremony to celebrate the promotion of Kendo in Pakistan was held at the official residence of Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, a Japanese embassy press release said.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, and representative of the Islamabad Kendo Association Irfan Bhatti.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Matsuda said that exchanges in art and culture was a perfect way of bringing the people of two countries further closer.

He said that Kendo was now considered an important part of education in Japan as it taught people to discipline oneself and respect one's opponents.

In this regard, he expressed further expectation on bilateral cooperation in the area of education.

He expressed his gratitude to Irfan Bhatti, representative of the Islamabad Kendo Association, for his consistent efforts over the years to promote Japanese martial arts among the Pakistanis and hoped that the gifts would provide a platform for all those who are keen to learn and practice Kendo in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that Japan was a wonderful friend and donor to Pakistan and anything related to Japan and its culture was very important for the country.

He expressed his good wishes and success for Islamabad Kendo Association in its future endeavors.

Irfan Bhatti, representative of the Islamabad Kendo Association, while speaking on the occasion thanked the All Japan Kendo Federation for gifting Kendo armors to Islamabad Kendo Association which, he said, would help them in further promoting this traditional form of Japanese martial arts in Pakistan.