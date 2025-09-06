Special Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi In Sarai Alamgir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Chief Officer Municipal Committee Sarai Alamgir,Azmat Farid Warraich on Saturday said the committee had set up a special camp in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
He added that limestone sprinkling, enhanced cleanliness,lighting and beautification measures were carried out across the city to facilitate citizens and ensure a pleasant environment during the festivities.
