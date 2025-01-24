Special Arrangements For Hearing Of Appeals Regarding 26 Amendment
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the cases of 26th Constitutional amendment on Monday, January 27, in Court room no 2 of the SCP Building here.
In order to facilitate parties and their counsels as well as maintaining the Court decorum and smooth functioning of the Court, special security measures have been taken to beef up the security in the premises of the SCP.
In view of the limited seating capacity in the Court Room No. 2, the entry will be regulated through special security passes to be issued by the SCP.
Only the parties whose cases are fixed in the Court will be allowed to enter in Court room no 2.
Advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings will also be issued passes to enter into Court Room no 2.
However, other Advocates and journalists who could not be issued passes will be accommodated in Court room no 6 and 7 where the audio facility will be given.
Entry into Court building will be allowed after checking/frisking and searching of bags/purses etc.
No Cell phone will be allowed to be carried inside the Courtroom.
According to a press release issued by the SCP Friday evening, it is expected of the visitors to follow the instructions and cooperate with the security staff on duty in the Court premises. The security personnel and dealing staff have been directed to deal with the visitors with utmost courtesy.
