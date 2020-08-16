UrduPoint.com
Special Arrangements For Provision Of Water, Drainage Facilities During Muharram Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Mushtaq Khan directed officials to ensure special arrangements for provision of water and drainage facilities during holy month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review plan about provision of water supply and drainage facilities here on Sunday.

MD WASA ordered to expedite cleanliness of sewer lines towards Muharram procession routes, Imam Bargahaz and graveyards.

The presence of manhole covers and its maintenance and pre-arrangements over any fault in water works transformers directed.

Mushtaq Khan also ordered to keep disposal stations free-fall during Muharram.

The arrangement of water bowsers vehicles also arranged to provide drinking water at majalis and procession routes.

