Open Menu

Special Arrangements In Hospitals During Eid Days In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days in Larkana

Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to take special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Eid-ul-Fitr days

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to take special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

Medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Eid for the patients' management.

Blood banks attached with the public hospitals have also been directed to ensure sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following the directives the administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Tuesday completed arrangements to provide intensive care and maximum medical treatment facilities to patients during Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the departments while doctors, nurses and para-medical staff will be remained on duty round the clock during official announced Holidays.

Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) will supervise all the concerned departments in three different shifts and a duty roaster has been issued in this regard.

The spokesman further said that sanitary staff would also be remained on duty in order to make the hospital clean. He said that employees of Blood Bank, para-medics and ambulance drivers would be on high alert during these holidays.

He said that the hospital's administration divided the duty in such a way that every employee would offer Eid prayer but also perform his duty without any hindrance.

Related Topics

Sindh Holidays Bank Alert Larkana Prayer All Blood Employment

Recent Stories

Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting

Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting

8 minutes ago
 Security increased at Champions League ties after ..

Security increased at Champions League ties after threat

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college ..

Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fes ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fest, T20 matches, Eid

8 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in P ..

Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 China, Russia set example for major-country relati ..

China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi

2 hours ago
President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns ..

President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation

2 hours ago
 Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Baha ..

Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bahawalnagar district

2 hours ago
 AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greeti ..

AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses ..

2 hours ago
 Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt

Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt

2 hours ago
 DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS ..

DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS Golra

2 hours ago
 Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadko ..

Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan